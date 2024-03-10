Apapa Has Appealed Verdict Reinstating Abure As LP Chair — Arabambi

Lamidi Apapa of the Labour Party (LP) has appealed the March 6, 2024 judgement of the Court Of Appeal in Abuja which affirmed Julius Abure as the Chairman of the party.

A spokesman for the Apapa group within the Labour Party, Abayomi Arabambi, at a press conference in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Sunday, said Apapa has approached the Supreme Court to seek redress.

“The Acting National Chairman of Labour Party Lamidi Apapa has successfully filed an appeal on the 6th day of March 2024 and has stayed the execution of the Judgement delivered in favour of Julius Abure by Abuja court of Appeal in the Supreme Court through a motion for stay of execution filed on Thursday the 7th day of March 2024, 24 hours after the most bizarre, disturbing and corrupt judgement ever delivered by any justices of the Court of Appeal in Nigeria history,” he said.

Arabambi fauled the judgement of the appellate court, saying that it had been appealed at the Supreme Court on five grounds, adding that more grounds will be filled once the certified true copy of the judgement has been obtained by Apapa lawyers.

Following the 2023 presidential poll with LP’s Peter Obi coming third, Abure has been in a protracted legal conflict with Apapa who laid claim to the party’s chairmanship.

Justice Hamza Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court had last year granted and ex-parte order, ordering that Abure and two other national officers stop parading themselves as leaders of the party for allegedly forging national documents but the appellate court set the verdict aside.