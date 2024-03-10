Bandits Kidnap 15 Children In Sokoto

Bandits have kidnapped at least 15 pupils from a Tsangaya school in Gada Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

It was gathered that the incident happened after bandits attacked Garin Bakuso village in the early hours of Saturday.

A Tsangaya or almajiri school is a facility for teaching the Quoran and Islamic knowledge.

Gidan Bakuso is located in the eastern part of Sokoto State and shares a border with the Niger Republic.

Confirming the attack to Channels Television via a telephone conversation on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer in Sokoto State, Ahmed Rufai, said the gunmen also whisked away one elderly woman.

He said the bandits attacked the Islamic school belonging to one Malam Liman Abubakar where the 15 Almajiri children were abducted.

According to the police spokesman, the abducted woman was also taken from the village, but not in the Sangaya Islamic school.

He stated that no life was lost in the attack as the police had mobilized to the village for a rescue operation to ensure the children were rescued unhurt.

Attack On School In Kaduna

The latest abduction comes days after terrorists kidnapped 287 pupils of primary and secondary schools in Kuriga in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The situation forced the state governor, Senator Uba Sani, to visit the school last Thursday, assuring the people of the safe and timely return of the kidnapped children and stating that security agencies are working round the clock to ensure their release.

“With pain in my heart, I visited Kuriga, Chikun Local Government, where bandits kidnapped primary and secondary school pupils and students, to commiserate with members of the community and assure them that all steps are been taken to ensure the safe return of the pupils and students,” he wrote on his X account.

He also reiterated his administration’s commitment to tackle insecurity in Kaduna State.

“I have briefed Mr. President and the National Security Adviser on the Kuriga situation. I received strong assurances from them that all measures are been taken to bring back the pupils and students,” Governor Sani said.

Also, the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, met with the leaders of the Kuriga community in Kaduna State and the representatives of families of students abducted in the state.

At the meeting on Saturday at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House in Kaduna, Shettima assured of the government’s resolve to ensure the students are rescued.

He told them that President Bola Tinubu has instructed security agencies to leave no stone unturned until all the kids are rescued while urging the media to be circumspect in their reportage about the incident.

According to him, the Federal Government shares in their pains over the mass abduction.