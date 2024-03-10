Lagos To Design New Building Code 

The Lagos State Government says it is coming up with a new building code that will be suitable for the model city.

This was according to the Special Adviser on Electronic Geographic Information System and Urban Development, Olajide Babatunde, who made this comment during a clean up enforcement of Jakande area in Lekki on Sunday.

The Lagos State Government had issued a four-day ultimatum to squatter on Coastal Road in the Lekki area of the state, saying all such illegal shanties and squatters close to Regional Road Alignment must vacate the area.

Babatunde said residents are advised to submit their suggestions on the kind of building code they will like to be implemented in the state.

He said, “The living condition of the people here is very pathetic and terribe and is not something that should be encouraged. So, we should assist these people to relocate into proper spaces where there will be more comfortable and not be prone to diseases and hazards.

“We are not removing the Jakande houses because there is a procedure for that and the government is going to have a total plan for regeneration, renewal and redevelopment of this area.”