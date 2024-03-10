Police Dismiss Officer, Suspend Two Others For 3,000 USDT Extortion In Rivers

The police authorities have dismissed an officer and suspended two others involved in the alleged extortion of 3,000 USDT from a Port Harcourt resident.

While Inspector Michael Odey – one of the errant cops – had already been dismissed, the other two, ASP Doubara Edonyabor and ASP Talent Mungo, have been suspended from office.

The Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

She said both officers have been officially suspended following approval from the Police Service Commission (PSC).

“As previously communicated during our press briefing on February 13, 2024, Inspector Michael Odey was found guilty and subsequently dismissed from duty, effective from 07/02/2024, following thorough Orderly room proceedings and a comprehensive review conducted by the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 16,” the statement read.

“Furthermore, during the aforementioned briefing, we provided information regarding the ongoing reviews of ASP Doubara Edonyabo and ASP Talent Mungo, as their respective ranks required approval from the Inspector General of Police and the Police Service Commission.

“Today, we hereby inform the public that the Police Service Commission has officially authorized the suspension from duty of ASP Doubara Edonyabo and ASP Talent Mungo, effective from 29/02/2024. Additionally, the salaries of the implicated officers have been stopped.

“The two officers will face the Force Disciplinary Committee (FDC), which is responsible for addressing disciplinary issues involving senior officers. An update would soon be given on other cases involving these officers.”

Extortion

On January 19, a human rights activist in Delta State, Harrison Gwamnishu, made a post on X, via his handle, @HarrisonBbi18, where he accused the officers of arresting a man and extorting $3,000 from him before “dumping” him in Port Harcourt.

“The police officers attached to Rivers State command left Port Harcourt to Aba, Abia State, arrested the man, took him to Rivers State, Bayelsa State and entered Ughelli, Delta State.

“After paying 3000 USDT, they moved him back to Port Harcourt and dumped him. Let it be on record that the commissioner of police in Rivers State, is aware of this kidnapping by men under his supervision,” he wrote in X.

Not long after, the Rivers State Police Command reacted to the post, saying the affected officers had been identified.

According to the police spokesperson, the indicted policemen had been arrested while the investigation was ongoing into the allegation.

She assured that the outcome of the police investigation would be made public.