Presidency Counters Ningi, Says 2024 Budget Not Anti-North

The Presidency has described as false, a claim by Senator Abdul Ningi that the Federal Government is operating two versions of the 2024 budget.

According to a statement by a Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the senator’s claim that the National Assembly passed N25 trillion as the 2024 Budget is false, adding that N28.7 trillion was passed and signed into law by President Bola Tinubu.

The Presidency also described as “far-fetched and unbecoming of a leader of his status”, the claim by Senator Ningi, who represents Bauchi Central Senatorial District, that the 2024 Budget was anti-north.

Onanuga said the President is leading a government that is fair and equitable to every part and segment of Nigeria. He added that in terms of funding, distribution of capital and priority projects, the 2024 Appropriation Act was not skewed against any section of the country.

Read full statement: