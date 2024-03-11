Impeachment Notice: Edo Assembly To Use Substituted Service On Shaibu

The impeachment saga of the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, continues as the state House of Assembly says it will resort to substituted service to serve the impeachment notice.

The Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku, announced this during plenary on Monday.

According to him, Shaibu has refused to acknowledge the impeachment notice sent to him from the court through DHL courier service.

Agbebaku said the impeachment notice to the deputy governor will now be served through a publication in the national dailies.

The Edo State House of Assembly, last week, commenced proceedings to impeach embattled Deputy Governor of the state, Philip Shaibu.

Announcing the commencement of the impeachment proceedings after sitting last Wednesday, the majority leader of the state house of assembly and member representing Ovia North East 1, Charity Aiguobarueghian, stated that the petition against the deputy governor which dated March 5, 2024 was endorsed by 21 out of the 24 lawmakers.

READ ALSO: Edo Assembly Commences Impeachment Process Against Shaibu

The majority leader maintained that the number of lawmakers that signed the petition have met the required two – thirds as stipulated in the constitution.

He noted that the petition was based on allegations of perjury and divulging Edo State government secrets.

The relationship between Shaibu and the Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has deteriorated in recent months.

In his recent appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Shaibu attributed his fallout with Obaseki to his ambition to succeed him as the governor of Edo State.

He said Obaseki is not happy that he is not supporting his preferred candidate.

“He has not been happy that I’m not supporting his candidate. It is my right to contest in an election and I’m exercising that right. And he has done a lot of negative things. It doesn’t really matter, I see it as politics.

“I’ve made up my mind to always respect the office of the governor, and I’ll continue to respect the office of the governor till the end, whether as deputy or any other thing.

“So the relationship is not cordial, I can tell you that. It’s not from my own end, it’s from his own end because I have made attempts to bridge the gap, but he doesn’t allow it”, Shaibu said.