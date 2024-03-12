Two Children Killed In Borno IDP Camp Fire

Tragedy struck in Borno on Tuesday as fire gutted the Muna Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in the Muna area of the North-Eastern state.

The incident that happened in the Muna Alamdari IDP camp in Maiduguri led to the loss of two children’s lives.

As of the time of filing this report, the remote cause of the fire could not be ascertained.

Also, the Borno State Police Command or the state government are yet to comment on the incident.

Borno has been ravaged by the Boko Haram insurgency for over a decade which has left thousands dead and displaced many people.