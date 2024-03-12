Customs Release 15 Trucks Of Seized Grains To Sokoto Traders

The Nigeria Customs Service, Sokoto-Zamfara Area Command has released 15 trucks of seized grains to traders.

The Area Controller of the Command, Kamal, Mohammed while handing over the grains to the owners charged them to reciprocate the gesture of President Bola Tinubu by ensuring the grains are sold in Nigerian markets.

Controller Kamal also said the Command in collaboration with Customs Intelligence Unit (CIU) and the Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT) will monitor the sales of these grains in Nigerian markets and ensure they are not smuggled out of the country.

He said traders and the general public must realised that grains and their derivatives are under the extant Export Prohibition list.

In the wake of the hike in prices of food items in the country, Nigerians raised the alarm that traders exporting food items to neighbouring countries are contributing to the hike in food prices which necessitated the action of the Customs to seize the grains.