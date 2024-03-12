I’m Not Afraid Of Aiyedatiwa, APC Ticket Must Be Open — Jimoh Ibrahim 

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary for the November 16, 2024 Ondo State Governorship Election, one of the aspirants, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim has said that the ruling party must throw open its ticket for the poll.

Ibrahim, who represents Ondo South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, said he is not afraid of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who declared his governorship bid on Tuesday.

The lawmaker was on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

Asked whether Aiyedatiwa should be given a rchance of first refusal, Ibrahim said, “What are you refusing? Was Asiwaju (President Bola Tinubu) given a chance of first refusal? What is democracy? It is democratisation.

“If you are competent and you have your strategy, why are you afraid of competition? Go to the field. If you are elected, so be it.”

Asked whether he is afraid of the incumbent governor, the lawmaker said, “How can I be afraid of Aiyedatiwa? With my Harvard strategy? My Harvard knowledge, how can I be afraid of Aiyedatiwa? Go and ask about me from (ex-governor Olusegun) Mimiko. Go and ask about me in the last PDP election in Ondo. Go and ask about how Akeredolu got his first term in Ondo, who was behind it in terms of mobilising and creating social awareness.”

Aiyedatiwa, then Ondo deputy governor, succeeded Akeredolu after the latter’s death on December 27, 2023. Aiyedatiwa, who declared his governorship bid on Tuesday, said it was the wish of the late Akeredolu that he (Aiyedatiwa) succeeds him as the governor of the state.