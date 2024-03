The CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final draw took place in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday.

Here are the full fixtures below:

Modern Future (EGY) v Zamalek (EGY)

Abu Salim (LBA) v Renaissance Berkane (MAR)

Rivers Utd (NGR) v USM Alger (ALG, holders)

Stade Malien (MLI) v Dreams (GHA)

First legs: March 31, second legs: April 7

Semi-finals

Rivers or USM v Salim or Berkane

Future or Zamalek v Malien or Dreams

First legs: April 21, second legs: April 28