Ningi Resigns As Chairman Of Northern Senators Forum

The embattled Senator representing Bauchi Central, Abdul Ningi, has tendered his resignation as the chairman of the Northern Senators Forum.

He resigned after being suspended by the Upper House for three months over budget padding claims.

Although the resignation letter was dated March 11, a copy was made public shortly after his suspension.

The letter sent to the forum, read, “I will like to resign my position as the Chairman of the Northern Senators forum.

“This is of course necessitated by unfolding events in the National Assembly, the North and the nation at large.

“I will like to especially thank members of the forum for the opportunity given to me for the last eight months to spearhead this very important forum. I believe this forum is very important and fundamental to the progress and development of Northern Nigeria,”

A member of the Appropriation Committee in the Senate, Jimoh Ibrahim, first moved the motion for Ningi’s suspension for 12 months over allegations of criminal misinformation and breach of peace in the National Assembly and the country by extension.

However, other lawmakers like Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong moved for the amendment of the motion by Ibrahim. Ekpenyong, who is from Cross River South Senatorial District; and Senator Abdulfatai Buhari from Oyo North prayed for the reduction of the suspension to six and three months respectively.

The Senate president Godswill Akpabio faulted Ningi’s earlier interview and for also granting a follow-up interview where he purportedly justified his initial claim of budget padding.

He described the lawmaker’s actions as ”grievous” and had led to the image of the House being tarnished

See the resignation letter below