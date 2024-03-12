Ramadan: Katsina Residents Assist Vulnerable Groups With Food

Residents of Katsina State have commenced distribution of food items to the less privileged in their communities in commemoration of the 2024 Ramadan.

The exercise which began on Monday is part of measures to cushion the effect of hardship bedeviling the people, especially during the fast period.

The development comes hours after Muslims commenced this year’s Ramadan Fast following the sighting of the Ramadan Crescent.

One of the residents and former special assistant to the former state governor, Aminu Masari, Abdul-Azeez Mai-Turaka, cautioned the people to stop attributing the current economic situation to government policies, saying the challenges were a global phenomenon.

Mai-Turaka said he had resolved to feed at least 30,000 vulnerable people before the end of this year’s Ramadan period to attract more blessings from God.

“I am calling on well-to-do individuals across the state as a matter of urgency, to utilise this holy month of Ramadan, to assist people with foodstuff, especially the vulnerable groups,” he said.

“Don’t attribute the current economic reality to government policies, because government alone cannot do it alone. Take for instance, if you take 500 like I do in the morning and the evening during breakfast, and someone else does the same, and if this continues, only God knows the number of beneficiaries that will be covered.

“The situation people find themselves in requires urgent intervention. So, I am calling on people to please do so otherwise, if they fail to do so, will lose rewards and blessings from almighty Allah. So please, reconsider the current economic hardship bedevilling most people in the country which is also global.

“I want to emphasise that, people are living in abject poverty and hunger. And every blessed day, you find people coming with different complaints that will not allow one to sleep with two eyes closed.

“My target is to feed at least 30,000 vulnerable people before the end of the Ramadan fast. I am doing this feeding program for the sake of God who created me. There are thousands of people with multi-billion naira across the country who can feed millions of people, however, not ready to do so,” he said.

The residents also called for economic interventions for the poor from the privileged, especially during the fast period.