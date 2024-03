Tinubu Appoints FCTA Head Of Service, Permanent Secretaries

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the Chairman and Commissioners of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Civil Service Commission.

This was contained in a statement on Tuesday by the Director of Press in the office of the FCT Minister, Anthony Ogunleye.

They are:

I. Engr. Emeka Ezeh – Chairman

II. Hon. Ahmed Mohammed – North West

III. Chief Anthony Okeah – South-South

IV. Mohammed Magaji Ibrahim – North East

V. Miskoom Alexander Naantuam – North Central

VI. Hon. Jide Jimoh – South West

VII. Barrister Martin Azubike – South East

Similarly, Mr. President also approved the following to fill existing vacancies in some critical agencies of the FCTA. They are:

i. Abdulkadir Zulkarfi – Coordinator Satellite Town Development Department;

ii. Chief Felix Obuah – Coordinator Abuja Metropolitan Management Council; and

iii. Oladiran Olufemi Akindele – Coordinator, Abuja Infrastructure Investment Council (AIIC).

Also, to strengthen the bureaucratic structure of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Mr. President equally approved the appointment of the Head of the Civil Service and Permanent Secretaries in the FCT Civil Service.

Mr. Atang Udo Samuel is appointed as the Head of the Civil Service and the following as Permanent Secretaries:

I. Dr Adam Babagana – North East

II. Wanki Adamu Ibrahim – North East

III. Asmau Mukhtar – North West

IV. Dogo Aliyu Wadata Bodinga – North West

V. Olusa Olusegun – South West

VI. Adetoyi Rabiu Kolawole – South West

VII. Grace Adayilo – North Central

VIII. Olubunmi Olowookere – North Central

IX. Ibe Prospect Chukwuemeka – South East

X. Okonkwo Florence Nonubari – South South

The appointments take immediate effect.

The appointees would be sworn in on Monday 18th March, 2024.