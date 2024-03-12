Senator Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe from Cross River North, on Tuesday, said some senators got the total of N500 million each from the 2024 Budget.

Agom-Jarigbe disclosed this during a story session in Abuja while the lawmakers debated budget padding claims by Senator Abdul Ningi from Bauchi Central Senatorial District.

Ningi had said N3.7trn was not tied to any project in the 2024 N28.7trn budget.

Agom-Jarigbe, who commented on the allegations by Ningi, alleged that some Senators are guilty of such practice, adding that some senior senators got N500 million each from the 2024 Appropriation Act.

“If we want to go into this issue, all of us are culpable. Some senators here, so-called senior senators got N500 million each. I am a ranking senator, I didn’t get. Did I go to the press? Most of you got. We don’t have to go into those issues,” he said.

Watch video: