10 Abducted Victims Rescued In Zamfara, As Troops Disband Bandits

Troops of the Joint Task Force Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) have rescued 10 abducted victims in Tsafe town, Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State following a successful disbandment of their hideout.

Information Officer Operation Hadarin Daji in Zamfara, Lieutenant Suleiman Omale, said in a statement on Wednesday, that the troops displayed remarkable valour and dedication during the operation, resulting in the dispersion of the bandits.

While describing the operations that led to the freedom of the abductees, Omale said the OPHD team had responded to a distress call on the night of March 12, 2024, and had engaged the bandits in a fierce gun duel upon arrival in Tsafe town.

However, through “aggressive tactics and unwavering determination”, the troops said it overpowered the bandits, forcing them to flee with gunshot wounds through a rocky bush, abandoning all 10 abducted individuals.

“During subsequent mop-up patrols in the area, the resilient troops intercepted and successfully rescued all the 10 victims and reunited them with their families.

“The gallant performance, doggedness, brevity, and professionalism exhibited by the troops were commended by Major General GM Mutkut, the General Officer Commanding 8 Division, Sokoto. He expressed his appreciation for their efforts and urged them to maintain the momentum in the pursuit of restoring peace and security in the region,” the statement read.