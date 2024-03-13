40-Year-Old Woman Nabbed Over Alleged Kidnap Of Three Children In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a suspected child kidnapper in the Ijegun area of Lagos.

An unidentified 40-year-old woman was arrested on Monday following a distress call by the headmaster of the school that some unknown persons invaded the school and abducted three students on the school premises.

It was gathered that the suspects positioned their operational motorcycles close to the school premises, waiting for other members who went inside to get their targets.

Confirming the development to Channels Television via a phone conversation on Tuesday, the police spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the culprits were given a hot chase and one of the suspects was arrested and the children were rescued.

Hudeyin said that other unknown suspects escaped with an unregistered motorcycle upon sighting the police.

Meanwhile, the victims aged 4, 5 and 6 years have been reunited with their families while the investigation is ongoing.

Recently, there has been an increase in the spate of kidnapping of schoolchildren across the country.

Gunmen had abducted scores of schoolchildren in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State on March 6 whisking away over 200 children.

Barely 48 hours later, bandits kidnapped no fewer than 15 Tsangaya students at Gidan Bakuso area of Gada Local Government Area of Sokoto State.