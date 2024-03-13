51 Southern Senators Elect Abiru As Forum Chairman 

Barely 24 hours after a dramatic plenary culminating into the suspension of the Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, Senator Abdul Ningi, Southern Senators have revived their forum, electing Senator Adetokunbo Abiru representing Lagos East, as Chairman.

The inauguration of Abiru who replaces the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele as well as the Vice Chairman, Senator Victor Umeh representing Anambra, comes nine months after commencement of the 10th Senate.

The 51 Senators from 17 southern states, who met on Wednesday to revive the forum, also elected six executives under Abiru’s chairmanship.

Bamidele noted that like the northern forum, the southern forum is not new but has been in existence since the 9th Senate, explaining that he was unable to provide the required leadership because of his new role as the Senate Majority Leader.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed leader of the forum, Abiru, has promised that the forum would serve as a cohesive tool to foster healthy discussions and analysis of national issues, and work with the Northern Senators Forum to advance the country’s fortunes.