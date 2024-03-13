Bandits Kidnap 60 Residents In Fresh Kaduna Attack

At least 60 persons have been reportedly kidnapped by bandits at Buba village in the Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The incident occurred early Tuesday , while the villagers were asleep.

The police authorities have not confirmed the attack but the Councilor representing the ward, Abubakar Buda, told Channels Television that the bandits stormed the community in large numbers, and immediately moved from house to house to kidnap the residents, shooting sporadically.

He said that the intervention of the military prevented the bandits from taking away more people, noting that some members of the community sustained varying degrees of injuries while trying to escape from being kidnapped.

It was gathered that security operatives have been stationed in the community to avert further attacks by the marauding bandits.

The fresh Kajuru attack occurred barely five days after bandits invaded the Kuriga community in the Chikun Local Government Area of the state and kidnapped 287 students of LEA Primary School and Government Secondary School located in the community.