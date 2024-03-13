DIA Fails To Produce Miyetti Allah’s President, Court To Decide On Bail March 22

The Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) has failed to produce the detained President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Bodejo for arraignment.

Bodejo was arrested on January 23 at the Miyetti Allah’s office in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, over the unveiling of a vigilante group.

On February 5, the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi(SAN), filed a motion ex parte, seeking to remand Bodejo pending the conclusion of the investigation and arraignment in court.

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered that Bodejo be remanded for 15 days.

READ ALSO: Bauchi Gov Backs Senator Ningi, Says His Integrity Is Praiseworthy

On February 22, after the expiration of the 15 days, the judge gave the Federal Government seven days to file a charge against Bodejo.

At the last adjourned date, the judge restated his order that Bodejo be brought before a competent court of jurisdiction.

Also, Bodejo’s counsel, Mohammed Sheriff, filed an application seeking his unconditional release from the Defence Intelligence Agency’s custody.

At the day’s proceedings, Bodejo was not in court.

The judge asked the counsel for the prosecution, if charges had been filed against Bodejo, she said It was filed yesterday.

The judge, however, said the charge was not before him.

Sheriff then urged the court to hear his bail application. But the prosecution counsel urged the court to dismiss the application, because it was a matter that touched on national security.

Justice Ekwo subsequently adjourned till March 22 for ruling on Bodejo’s bail application.

Meanwhile, in a charge dated March 12, the Federal Government accused Bodejo of establishing an ethnic militia group without authorisation.