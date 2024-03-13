Nigeria’s Crude Oil Production For February Drops By 7.94% – OPEC

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries(OPEC) said Nigeria’s crude oil production month-on-month dropped by 7.94% to 1.322 million barrels per day, bpd in February 2024, from 1.427 million bpd in January 2024.

Nigeria was among several countries, given a lower target after years of failing to meet the previous ones. Its 2024 target was reduced to 1.38 million from the previous 1.74 million.

President Bola Tinubu in November said his administration had “adopted a conservative oil price benchmark of 77.96 US dollars per barrel and daily oil production estimate of 1.78 million barrels per day” after reviewing developments in the world oil market and domestic conditions.

This information was revealed in its March Monthly Oil Market Report, MOMR.