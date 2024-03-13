No Dime Will Be Paid As Ransom To Rescue Abducted Children – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said that no ransom will be paid for the rescue of the children abducted from Kuriga in Kaduna State.

The President stated this today at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting which held at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

Briefing State House Correspondents after the FEC meeting, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammad Idris said President Tinubu also reiterated his directive to the defence to ensure that the children are rescued and brought back safely to their homes.

He also said the President made his stance against payment of ransom to kidnappers and that the current administration is determined to tackle kidnapping and other criminal activities in the country.

According to him, under the current government, kidnapping, especially mass abduction will not be tolerated.