Reps Worry Over Suspension Of Betta Edu, Urge FG To Hasten Investigation

Members of the House of Representatives on Wednesday, expressed concern over the suspension of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu.

In a motion moved on the floor of the house, Honourable Billi Osaruwa representing the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, argued that implementation of the social investment programmes had been halted following suspension of the minister.

According to him, halting the programme at a time of increasing hunger and inflation, is not good for the country.

The House further described the recommendation, that the programme be managed by the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, as an anomaly, urging the federal government to expedite investigation of the suspended minister.

Meanwhile, the house also pushed that the president directs the Minister of State to Edu, to implement the social investment programme in the interim, and place on hold the idea of constituting a steering committee under the supervision of the minister of finance, as it contravenes the act establishing the social investment programme.

President Bola Tinubu had in January, suspended Edu following widespread anger over an alleged ₦ 585 million scandal.