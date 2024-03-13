Rivers APC Demands LG Elections, Accuses Fubara Of Negligence

The Caretaker Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Tony Okocha has demanded that Governor Siminalayi Fubara conduct Local Government elections in the state.

Okocha who spoke with journalists on Wednesday in Port Harcourt accused the Rivers State governor of having no plans of conducting LGA elections.

“The governor is already in breach of the law, we’re hearing that there is an intention to set up an illegal structure in the local governments. In one breath they’ll say the heads of local governments will take over, in another breath they say caretaker, but he may know that the caretaker thing may not work because they’ll be screened by the Assembly,” he said.

Speaking further the caretaker Chairman demanded LGA elections saying, “We are here to demand that the governor follows the law and organizes an election for the local governments, and we will not accept any other nomenclature for the local governments.”

Okocha also chided the governor for his reluctance to work with the House of Assembly, and his reluctance to finish acting on the items in the presidential peace agreement.

He said, “If you fail to obey 1 commandment then you’ve failed all. Eight issues contained in the president’s proclamation, you have chosen and attempted 6, the other 2 you refused. These 2 are lawful, even the ones that are not you obeyed, so how do budget presentation and LGA elections hurt him?”