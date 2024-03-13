Secure Farmers, Give Adequate Support For Increased Food Production, Obi Urges FG

Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Mr Peter Obi has urged the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government to double its efforts inn securing farmers across the country, for the nation is to experience an increase in food production.

In a brief statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Mr Obi also called on the government to provide adequate support for the farmers, noting that without an increase in production of food, there can be no reduction of hunger in Nigeria.

Obi said he was alarmed when in January 2023, the Cadre Harmonisé, a UNICEF publication indicated that nearly 25 million Nigerians were at risk of facing hunger between June and August 2023 if urgent actions were not taken.

He asserted that “with the high level of insecurity and terror attacks in many parts of the country hindering farmers from their agricultural activities, and management of our monetary policies impacting negatively on small businesses in the agricultural sector, the government must secure the farmers and give them adequate support for increased food production”.

The LP flagbearer’s comments come just a day after President Tinubu flagged-off the Food Security and Agricultural Mechanization Programme in Niger State, emphasizing that his administration remains committed to ensuring food sufficiency and protecting local industries for sustainable economic growth.

Speaking at the inauguration, the president said it is time for the government to address the challenges besetting the nation and make Nigeria an economy of opportunities.