Reps Worry Over Suspension Of Betta Edu, Urge FG To Hasten Investigation

The House of Representatives is expressing concern that following the suspension of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, DR Betta Edu, the implementation of the Social Investment Programme has been halted and is affecting the masses who need these intervention the most.

Following deliberations on the floor of the Green Chambers today, the lawmakers expressed worry that halting these humanitarian programs at a time of increasing hunger and inflation is not good for the country.

The House further asserted that it is disturbed by the recommendation that the social investment programme is to be managed by the Minister of Finance, Olawale Edun.

According to the Representatives, this move is an anomaly and as such the statesmen urged the Federal Government to expedite investigations regarding the suspended minister of humanitarian affairs.