Yobe Signs $2bn MoU To Boost Livestock Development

The Yobe State government has signed a five-year memorandum of understanding worth $2bn to boost livestock development across its major cattle markets.

This was revealed during a stakeholders meeting and signing ceremony held in the state on Wednesday.

Governor Mai Buni who was represented at the event by the Secretary to the Government of the state, Baba Mallam-Wali, explained that cattle rearing has been a major part of the culture and tradition of indigenes of the state.

Livestock rearing is one of the major occupations of Yobe State with one of the largest cattle markets in West Africa, however, the business remains largely untapped due to low investment in the entire livestock value chain.

However, to harness the indigenous breeds of livestock for better production and improvement, Mallam-Walithe said the state government would partner Trans-Sahara Consortium.

“Although cattle rearing has been one of the major traditions of the state, it however has not been properly harnessed. We therefore recognise the need to modernise the system through investment to meet the need the food security demand and economic growth of the state,” he said.

The memorandum of understanding which will last for five years is also meant to produce and export beef and milk of exotic cattle breeds.

In his remarks after the signing of the documents, the secretary to the government of the state explained that the state was now ready to invest heavily in cattle rearing to boost revenue and create more jobs.

The development comes on the heels of the establishment of the Nazari grazing reserve in the state.