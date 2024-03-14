Military Vows To Rescue Abducted Kaduna Schoolchildren

The military has vowed to rescue the over 200 schoolchildren who were recently abducted by bandits in Kaduna State.

While addressing a press conference in Abuja on the activities of the Armed Forces in the last two weeks, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, says the military is committed to rescuing all kidnapped victims unhurt.

The defence spokesman during the Thursday event, however, blamed school owners for failing to report cases of abduction to security agencies on time.

He also blamed the recent kidnapping of some internally displaced persons in Gamboru-Ngala, Borno State on their disobedience to instructions as they left the camp in search of firewood without informing camp officials.

The abduction of 287 students in Kaduna State has triggered a flurry of comments from authorities in Nigeria.

In the wake of the abduction, President Bola Tinubu mandated security agencies to fish out the kidnappers and rescue the students, insisting his government would not pay ransom.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation Muhammad Idris said this on Wednesday after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja.

He told State House Correspondents that President Tinubu also reiterated his directive to the defence to ensure that the children are rescued and brought back safely to their homes.

The minister reiterated that under the current government, kidnapping, especially mass abduction will not be tolerated.