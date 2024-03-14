Service Chiefs, Generals Should Be In Kaduna Till Abducted Schoolchildren Are Released – Bukarti

A security expert, Bulama Bukarti, has advised President Bola Tinubu to deploy service chiefs and generals at military barracks to Kaduna State till over 287 schoolchildren abducted by bandits in Kuriga village of the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State regain freedom.

Bukarti, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, said to combat these attacks, top military officers should be mandated by the President to go battle the insurgents.

“We keep saying the Nigerian military is overstretched, I completely agree that the Nigerian military is handling a lot right now but there are thousands of generals in the barracks, there are thousands of military men in the barracks.

“If I were President Tinubu, I am going to deploy each and every general, no general will stay in any barracks and no service chief will be deployed in Abuja, all will be deployed to the field and I will give them a deadline, for example, to rescue the current set of boys and girls abducted,” Bukarti said.

READ ALSO: Military Vows To Rescue Abducted Kaduna Schoolchildren

He said that it is time the Nigerian government let its Western allies to know that if they would not supply the nation with weapons, they would be classified as enemies of Nigeria.

The security expert said Nigerian cannot be in this situation and its Western allies would be citing flimsy excuses to deny the country weapons needed to fight insurgency.

He also charged the government to flush out corruption from the security and law enforcement expenditure, alleging that corruption is inhibiting the ability of security agencies to respond effectively and motivate the soldiers on the battle field.

Bukarti maintained that Nigerian has the capacity and the wherewithal to bring back the kidnapped school children. He said the country needs to act decisively by deploying ground troops.