Tinubu Appoints Otuaro As Amnesty Programme Administrator

Dennis Otuaro had previously served as a top-level executive of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

By Channels Television
Updated March 14, 2024
(FILES) President Bola Tinubu

 

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, approved the appointment of Dennis Otuaro as Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).

In a statement, the President’s spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, said, “The President anticipates that the new Administrator will bring his requisite experience and know-how to this role to revamp the Amnesty Programme and advance the realization of its founding purpose and vision.”

“Otuaro holds a PhD in Comparative Politics & Development Studies; an MSc in Public Administration, and a BSc in Education.

“He had previously served as a top-level executive of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) with a surfeit of experience across multiple sectors, including infrastructure development, security, environmental remediation, as well as oil and gas.”

