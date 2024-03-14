US Senate Leader Calls For ‘New Election’ In Israel

The leader of the US Senate called Thursday for the Israeli government to hold new elections in a speech suggesting that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu risked making the US ally a “pariah.”

“At this critical juncture, I believe a new election is the only way to allow for a healthy and open decision-making process about the future of Israel, at a time when so many Israelis have lost their confidence in the vision and direction of their government,” Democrat Chuck Schumer — the highest-ranking Jewish politician in the United States — said in a floor speech.

Schumer, the highest-ranking elected Jewish official in US history, said Netanyau had surrounded himself with right-wing extremists and “has been too willing to tolerate the civilian toll in Gaza, which is pushing support for Israel worldwide to historic lows.”

“Israel cannot survive if it becomes a pariah,” Schumer said.

The speech came amid growing discontent among Democrats in Congress and increased pressure from President Joe Biden on the Netanyahu government over the mounting death toll in Gaza.

The conflict began on October 7 when Hamas militants attacked Israel, resulting in about 1,160 deaths, mostly civilians, according to an AFP count based on official figures.

The militants also seized about 250 Israeli and foreign hostages, dozens of whom were released during a week-long truce in November. Israel believes about 130 of the captives remain in Gaza and that 32 are dead.

Vowing to destroy Hamas after the October 7 attack, Israel has carried out a relentless campaign of bombardment and ground operations in Gaza, killing at least 31,341 people, most of them civilians, according to the territory’s health ministry.

AFP