As We Fight Corruption, Smugglers Beneficiaries Of Subsidy Will Fight Back – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Friday said as efforts are made to fight corruption, smugglers and those who benefited from the petrol subsidy will fight back.

The President stated this during a meeting with the Forum of State Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the State House in Abuja.

He assured Nigerians that his government is working around the clock to improve their living conditions, and asked leaders at the grassroots level to encourage citizens to get their National Identification Number (NIN) for planning, structuring interventions and achieving their full integration into various relief programmes.

“As we are fighting corruption, smugglers, and old subsidy beneficiaries, they most certainly will fight back. All those who falsified records and became losers with the subsidy (on petroleum products) removal, they will fight back,” a statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale quoted Tinubu as saying.

“We need to give hope, and we are giving it to the country and our citizens. We are working hard, day and night, even though some agents of destabilization are present in the polity. Nigerians, with our focused support, shall defeat them.”

The President said that the repositioning of the economy is a top national priority as he urged party members not to wait for an appointment before bringing good governance and exemplary civic engagement to the doors of Nigerians.

He told the state party chairmen, led by the National Chairman of the APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, that his government had already drawn up a blueprint for large-scale livestock farming, which will be activated soon.

“We are bringing mechanized farming to the fore. Yesterday’s crisis will become today’s opportunity. Fertilizers are being supplied to farmers as we speak. Agriculture and economic diversification provide the answers to our problems. We will not continue to import food. We know how to turn lack into abundance, and the world will watch us do it again,” the President said.

Sacred Trust

According to the Commander-in-Chief, the APC-led Federal Government will defend all Nigerians.

He charged the party’s state chairmen to mobilise the citizens for the NIN registration, saying some Nigerians have no proper knowledge of the benefits of the NIN.

“But we will defend our people. The treasury belongs to the people, and that sacred trust must not be abused.

“I urge the state chairmen that regardless of party affiliation, let us help citizens by mobilizing them for NIN registration. Not just PVCs. Some are poor Nigerians who have not experienced formal education and have no understanding of what NIN is and how it will benefit their lives. We must teach them. We must care for them.

“Without NIN, we can not embark on social security interventions for the vulnerable. We will be making faulty moves without accurate data and iron-clad, digital intervention structures. I have established a committee of governors, and it is headed by the Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima. It is working on what must be done to further lift our people.”