Gov Makinde Mourns Passage Of Olubadan Of Ibadanland

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde has expressed grief over the passage of the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Dr. Mohood Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II.

The Governor in a condolence message on Friday, said the late oba had made “indelible marks on the sands of history and achieved greatly within a short while.”

Olubadan Balogun joined his ancestors late Thursday evening at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

According to Makinde, Oba Dr. Balogun was an epitome of royal excellence and a great achiever, who made great marks on Ibadanland in just a little over two years of his reign.

He expressed his condolences to the Olubadan-in-Council, the Oyo State Traditional Council and the people of Ibadanland and Oyo State, praying to God to grant repose to the soul of the deceased monarch.

He said: “With total submission to the will of God, I announce the passing unto glory of our father, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Dr. Mohood Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

“A mighty Iroko has fallen; Oba Dr. Balogun has joined the ancestors.

“In Kabiyesi, Ibadanland had a cosmopolitan and well-experienced Olubadan, who made indelible marks on the sands of history and achieved greatly within a short while.

“On behalf of the Government and good People of Oyo State, I condole with the immediate family of the Oba Dr. Balogun, the Olubadan-in-Council, the Oyo State Traditional Council and the people of Ibadanland.

“It is my prayer that God grants repose to the soul of our late monarch.”