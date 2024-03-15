Kidnapping: APC Worry, Urges Tinubu To Sack Non-Performing Security Heads

Forum of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chairmen has expressed concern over the high rate of kidnapping in the country, calling on President Bola Tinubu to disrobe any of the security heads that are found wanting in his or her duties.

Briefing State House correspondents after meeting with Tinubu in State House, Abuja on Friday, Secretary of the Forum of APC Chairmen, Alphonsus Eba, said insecurity was part of the issues raised at the meeting.

According to Eba, it was time for people to be held accountable for their actions.

“On the question of the kidnap of pupils in Kaduna State, yes it forms one of the issues about the general insecurity in the country that we raised as a matter of concern to Mr. President.

“We said we are more concerned because, from our vintage position, it is very clear there are a lot of distractions going on in this country. There are activities of criminals that are being perpetrated to put the government and our party in a bad light.

“We have commended Mr. President for the support, moral and financial that he has given to security agencies. But we came with one humble piece of advice that we gave to Mr President today as Forum chairman to say that nobody expects Mr President as Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to carry arms and go to the battlefield.

“That is why he has his lieutenants, as security agencies in various areas and what we have told Mr. President today, by way of advice, that it is time for people to be held accountable for their actions. Where a district Police Officer or a Commissioner of Police or whoever is in control of whatever security architect at whatever level is found wanting, Mr President should wield the big stick. That was part of what we discussed today.”

When asked by journalists whether the issue of the crisis in Edo State was discussed, Eba, who is the APC Chairman in Cross River State, said, “Edo State issue came up yesterday (Thursday) in our meeting. We discussed it extensively. We had reached some conclusions, but it was not one of the issues we discussed with Mr President today because there are still internal party affairs that we are rising from here now to continue a meeting with the national chairman of our party and the NWC.

“Issues around Edo that you are aware that is already in the public glare are just but a storm in a teacup and will be resolved at that level of the party leadership. So we did not discuss that with Mr. President.”

The Forum of APC Chairmen which had 33 members out of 37 present at the meeting with the president, said members were on a solidarity visit to the Nigerian leader and to discuss issues of national importance.