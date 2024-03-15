Tinubu Appoints Ja’afar Isa As Executive Secretary Of Almajiri Commission

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Brigadier-General Lawal Ja’afar Isa (Rtd) as the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-school Children Education.

General Ja’afar Isa is a respected leader and was military administrator of Kaduna State from 1993 to 1996.

The statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, also contained the appointment of Alhaji Tijani Hashim Abbas as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Chieftaincy Matters.

According to the statement, the new appointees are expected to bring their vast experience into these important roles, which impact the very core of society, while ensuring that his administration’s drive to guarantee Nigeria’s out-of-school children the most comprehensive education is realized.