Troops Kill Two Terrorists In Taraba, Foil Kidnap Attempt In Kogi

Troops of the Nigerian Army have killed two terrorists in Taraba State, the military authorities said on Friday.

Disclosing this in a statement, the Director of Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed that the troops “thwarted a kidnap attempt in Kogi State, where they rescued kidnap victims and successfully carried out an offensive operation in Zamfara State.”

He also said the troops recovered two AK- 47 Rifles, four AK- 47 Magazines and 56 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition.

“Troops swiftly mobilized and made contact with the terrorists, neutralizing 2 of them in an exchange of fire. The terrorists have been reported to frequently terrorize the residents of the communities” in Mayinawa, Garin Daniel and Garbatau axis in Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Also in Kogi, the army spokesman said suspected kidnappers attacked three commercial buses on the Akpata – Obajana road in Lokoja Local Government Area of Kogi State.

According to him, his men successfully thwarted a kidnap attempt by criminal elements.

“The vigilant troops arrived timely to avert the situation, rescuing the passengers and engaging the criminals in a hot pursuit. Some of the rescued passengers who suffered injuries during the kidnap attempt have been promptly evacuated to a hospital for medical attention,” he said.

“In a separate operation, troops deployed for Counter Insurgency Operations in the North West, have conducted a successful raid operation into a kidnappers’ den in Kuyambana general area, along Road Magawa-Migetso in Zamfara State.

“The troops made contact with the insurgents and neutralized two in a gun duel. After a thorough search of their camps, troops recovered one pump action gun, one locally fabricated gun, two live cartridges, one locally made pistol, one handset and a tying chain used to fasten kidnapped victims. The troops have also destroyed the camp.”

Reiterating the army’s commitment to sanitizing troubled areas and maintaining peace and stability in the country, Nwachukwu sought the cooperation of the public in the ongoing military operations nationwide.