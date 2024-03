The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to reconsider the planned merger of the Army University Biu with the Nigeria Defence Academy.

After meeting with the President, the governor spoke with state house media and praised the Federal Government’s determination to implement the Oronsaye Report.

He, however, requested that the Army University case be excluded.

