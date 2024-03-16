Gunmen Kidnap Edo PDP Chairman Aziegbemi

Gunmen have kidnapped the Chairman of the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tony Aziegbemi.

Aziegbemi was said to have been abducted on Friday shortly after a meeting with the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki in Benin City.

Although the state police authorities are yet to comment on the incident, the Edo State Government confirmed the kidnap on Saturday.

READ ALSO: CDS Musa Orders Probe As Four Senior Officers, 12 Soldiers Killed In Delta

The Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Hon. Chris Nehikhare, issued a statement, saying the state government is making frantic efforts to secure the release of the PDP chairman.

He said the government is working closely with security agencies on the issue, describing the kidnap as an unfortunate incident.

“The Government is working closely with security agencies to ensure his safe release and return to his family,” the statement read.

“We have also increased surveillance and beefed-up security measures across the State to ensure that these criminal activities are quelled and culprits are brought to justice.”

The commissioner called on residents of the state to go about “their lawful businesses without fear and urge them to call the State emergency numbers 112 or 739 to report all suspicious persons or activities within their environs.”

He also reassured them of the commitment of the Edo State Government to protecting the lives and property of residents, adding that no resources will be spared in “ensuring that the perpetrators of this dastardly act are apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law.”

When contacted, the spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, Chidi Nwabuzor, said the Command would soon issue a statement on the incident.

He, however, failed to confirm or debunk the kidnap.