Ebonyi Govt Extends Teachers’ Retirement Age

The Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has approved the extension of retirement age and length of service for teachers in the state from 35 years to 40 years.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on New Media, Leo Ekene-Oketa.

According to him, teachers in the state will now have the opportunity to serve until the age of 65 years and have a corresponding adjustment in the length of service to 40 with immediate effect.

He said the decision to extend the retirement age and length of service for teachers underscores the state government’s unwavering commitment to investing in human capital development.

According to the governor’s spokesman, by retaining experienced teachers in the workforce for a longer duration, the quality of education is expected to improve significantly, thereby enhancing the overall academic performance and future prospects of students across the state.

“This extension not only recognizes the invaluable experience and expertise that seasoned educators bring to the table but also acknowledges their dedication and commitment to shaping the minds of future generations,” the statement read.

