Guinea Electricity Chief Sacked After Power Cut Protests

Guinea announced on Saturday that the head of its national electricity company had been sacked after repeated power cuts sparked deadly protests in the military-ruled country.

Laye Sekou Camara of Electricity in Guinea (EDG) was dismissed along with his two deputies, Fode Soumah and Abdoulaye Kone, in a decree signed by junta chief General Mamady Doumbouya.

The managing director and deputy of Guinea’s national oil company were also dismissed in a separate decree.

“Those responsible for this situation (linked to the power cuts) owe us an explanation and everyone must take their share of responsibility,” Prime Minister Amadou Oury Bah told the press on Friday.

The decision comes after two children, aged eight and 14, were shot dead amid violent protests on Tuesday in Kindia, 130 kilometres (80 miles) east of Conakry.

Clashes also erupted between protesters and security forces in Conakry on Thursday after a power cut plunged much of the capital into darkness.

In a statement, EDG said the blackout was the result of “an incident on a high-voltage pylon”.

Guinea, which is poor despite considerable mineral and natural resources, has endured decades of dictatorial rule and suffers from fuel shortages and power cuts.

AFP