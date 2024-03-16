‘I Am Not An Afrobeats Artiste’, Wizkid Announces New Album ‘Morayo’

Nigerian music sensation Wizkid has declared his independence from the Afrobeats genre.

The artist, known for his chart-topping hits and magnetic stage presence, recently took to Instagram to share his latest project: the ‘Morayo’ album but this isn’t just any album — it’s a heartfelt tribute to his late mother, Jane Dolapo Balogun, who passed away in August 2023.

Ayo Balogun promises his sixth studio album will be a departure from the familiar Afrobeats sound.

His international breakout hit, ‘Ojuelegba’, catapulted him into the global spotlight, and before then, he hooked Wizkid FC consistently with his hooks from “Hola at Your Boy” to “Pakurumo” and other hits.

The ‘Essence’ crooner also challenged music fans to remove him from their playlist if they expect the same style of music from the sounds that helped shape his career.

In a series of candid Instastory posts, Wizkid made his position clear: he is not an Afrobeats artist. The genre that once defined him no longer fits. “Album name: ‘Morayo’—the best I ever made,” he asserted. “Don’t call me an Afrobeats artiste. I’m not Afro anything.”

Interestingly, Wizkid isn’t the only Nigerian artist questioning genre boundaries. Fellow superstar Burna Boy has also distanced himself from the Afrobeats label, preferring the term “Afro fusion.”

Wizkid’s bold move has sparked passionate debates across social media. Social media users have defended Afrobeats while acknowledging Wizkid’s right to evolve.

As we await the release of ‘Morayo,’ one thing is certain: Wizkid has enjoyed a successful music career and still has fans rooting for him as he switches lanes in his journey. Whether you’re a die-hard Afrobeats fan or an open-minded music lover, let’s set aside labels and expect what Wizkid describes as “the best I ever made.”