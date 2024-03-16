Lagos To Open Discounted Food Markets On Sunday

Lagos State Government will on Sunday launch the ‘Ounje Eko’ food markets, offering discounted prices on essential food items across the state.

The markets will offer Lagos residents a 25% discount on staple food items like rice, beans, gari, bread, eggs, tomatoes, and pepper.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

“In order to prevent sharp practices and ensure the foodstuff reaches a large number of Lagosians, a voucher system will be introduced as the pilot scheme kicks off,” the statement read.

“Independent payment solution providers and food vendors have been identified and carefully selected to operate the process. They will also provide real-time data on the exercise for monitoring.

“For the purpose of transparency, prices of the items have also been listed. A 5kg bag of rice would sell for N5,325 while 1kg goes for N1,065; 5kg bag of Beans – N6,225 while 1kg would sell for N1,245. Prices of other staple food items will also be made available through various media outlets.

“The markets will be open at 27 locations in Ikeja; six in Lagos Island; nine in Ikorodu; five in Epe; and 10 in Badagry divisions.

“Mr. Governor has called on all Lagosians to cooperate with the operators at the various locations, monitor the process, and provide feedback through official channels of the Lagos State Government.”

