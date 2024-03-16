Police Begin Operation To Rescue Kidnapped Edo PDP Chair

The Edo State Police Command, on Saturday, commenced rescue operations following the kidnap of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman in the state, Tony Aziegbemi.
Gunmen had on Friday abducted Aziegbemi shortly after a meeting with the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, at the Government House in Benin City.
After confirming the incident in a statement, the Edo State Government said it is working closely with security operatives to ensure the victim regains freedom.
The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Chidi Nwabuzor, called on Edo residents to avail the police of useful information that would lead to the timely rescue of the PDP Chairman.
He said the state Commissioner of Police, Funsho Adegboye, received the report of the incident with shock.
“The Commissioner of Police Edo State Command, CP Funsho Adegboye, mni who received the report of the incident with a shock immediately gave a marching order to the tactical team leaders to conduct a rescue party In collaboration with the Vigilantes group and the Hunters to rescue him unhurt,” the statement read.
“He, however, solicited the cooperation of the law-abiding citizens of Edo State and urged them to give information to the Police that would lead to the arrest of the perpetrators and the rescue of the victim unhurt.”
EDO STATE POLICE COMMAND PRESS RELEASE
- kidnap of a prominent citizen of Edo State
- CP Edo orders operatives for his rescue
Edo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that it’s not unaware of the kidnap of Dr Tony Aziegbemi the state chairman of the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) on Friday 15/03/2024 at about 2345hrs, adding that the information of his kidnap was received from his driver one Joseph Impete, who reported the incident at the New Etete Division, Benin City. The driver who is an eye witness to the horrible incident, reported that on 15/03/2024 the victim of kidnap Dr Tony Aziegbemi attended a meeting at the Edo State Government House, Benin City and on their way returning back home from the meeting, close to his house six (6) armed men on convoy of two white colour Toyota Corolla saloon car registration number unknown accosted them along Bishop, Dr J.O.E. Edokpolor Boulevard Junction, Off Country Home, Benin City and immediately Dr Tony Aziegbemi jumped out of his Ash colour Toyota Prado Jeep for the safety of his dear life, while he the driver also ran out of the vehicle and laid down on the ground, but the hoodlums chased Dr Tony Aziegbemi and threatened to shoot him if he refused to stop, so he stopped and they ceased him, threw inside hisToyota Prado Jeep and took him away to unknown destinationation.
The Commissioner of Police Edo State Command, CP Funsho Adegboye, mni who received the report of the incident with a shock immediately gave a marching order to the tactical team leaders to conduct a rescue party In collaboration with the Vigilantes group and the Hunters to rescue him unhurt. He, however, solicites for the cooperation of the law-abiding citizens of Edo State and urged them to give information to the Police may that lead to the arrest of the perpetrators and the rescue of the victim unhurt.
E-SIGN:
SP CHIDI NWABUZOR, Anipr
POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER, EDO STATE COMMAND, BENIN CITY