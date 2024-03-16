Police Begin Operation To Rescue Kidnapped Edo PDP Chair

The Edo State Police Command, on Saturday, commenced rescue operations following the kidnap of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman in the state, Tony Aziegbemi.

Gunmen had on Friday abducted Aziegbemi shortly after a meeting with the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, at the Government House in Benin City.

After confirming the incident in a statement, the Edo State Government said it is working closely with security operatives to ensure the victim regains freedom.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Chidi Nwabuzor, called on Edo residents to avail the police of useful information that would lead to the timely rescue of the PDP Chairman.

He said the state Commissioner of Police, Funsho Adegboye, received the report of the incident with shock.

“The Commissioner of Police Edo State Command, CP Funsho Adegboye, mni who received the report of the incident with a shock immediately gave a marching order to the tactical team leaders to conduct a rescue party In collaboration with the Vigilantes group and the Hunters to rescue him unhurt,” the statement read.

“He, however, solicited the cooperation of the law-abiding citizens of Edo State and urged them to give information to the Police that would lead to the arrest of the perpetrators and the rescue of the victim unhurt.”

See the press statement below: