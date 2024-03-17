Atiku, Obi Condemn Killing Of Soldiers In Delta, Seek Culprits’ Prosecution

Condemnations have continued to trail the killing of military personnel in Delta State with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party (LP)’s Peter Obi among the latest to call for the prosecution of those involved in the attacks.

Military personnel including a commanding officer, two majors, one captain, twelve soldiers, and a civilian were murdered in the Okuama community of Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State a few days ago.

As the incident continues to trigger an outpour of comments, Atiku said the attack is unjustified.

“The brutal killing of over a dozen Nigerian soldiers in Okuama in the Ughelli South Local Government Area and Okolaba in the Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State stands condemned. There can never be a justification for a premeditated killing of soldiers on a legitimate assignment,” he wrote on his X account Sunday evening.

“Even as we grieve the loss of these soldiers, who are not only Nigerians but have families and dependants, I urge restraints by the military authorities in its response. I would recommend that the culprits be arrested and prosecuted.”

READ ALSO: Army Recovers 14 Bodies In Delta Community

Echoing similar thoughts, Obi who was the LP presidential candidate in last year’s election said the incident and the killing of some police officers in the same state is “barbaric and totally unacceptable”.

“In both sad incidents, the dead security personnel were on active duties of securing and keeping peace within our communities, state, and country before their unfortunate end, even by the people they were trying to help,” Obi wrote on his X handle.

“This killing is barbaric and totally unacceptable and should not be tolerated by Nigerians and any sane society. For a nation already combatting a high level of insecurity, the killing of our security personnel who put their lives on the line for the security of the nation will be too much of a burden to bear. These sad occurrences and many cases of killing, kidnappings and violent crimes around the country, have continued to fuel very deep concerns over the security of the nation.”

The LP chieftain said the killings are in contrast to the need for security operatives who are “making a lot of sacrifices in their line of duty” to be appreciated.

“These security operatives are making a lot of sacrifices in their line of duty, and in some cases pay the supreme price. We must therefore appreciate and value them by showing empathy towards them and ensuring healthcare for those who are wounded,” the former Anambra State governor said.

“There should be adequate compensation and welfare packages for the families of those who die in active service. All of us should always show our love by commiserating with their families and even visiting them in such difficult times.

“I sincerely condole with the families of the security personnel that died, and their security formations (Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police Force respectively) over the sad loss of their personnel.”

Despite these incidents, Obi wants security personnel not to be dispirited in their efforts to secure the nation.

“I urge the government and the security agencies to leave no stone unturned in investigating, arresting, and prosecuting those behind these ugly acts,” Obi said.

“May God grant eternal rest to all the security officers who have lost their lives fighting for the peace and security of our nation. May God grant all of us the fortitude to bear this sad irreplaceable loss.”