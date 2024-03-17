Bandits Kidnap 14 In Fresh Kaduna Attack

Fourteen people have been kidnapped by suspected bandits at Dogon Noma- Ungwan Gamo community in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The incident comes barely a week after 61 people were kidnapped in Buda community also in Kajuru LGA.

Police authorities have not confirmed the attack. However, a youth leader, Sani Musa, told Channels Television that the bandits in large numbers had in the early hours of Saturday invaded the Dogon Noma community. They started shooting sporadically, during which they abducted fourteen people while one person sustained injury.

He gave the names of the kidnapped victims as Bulus Dandaura, Murna Bulus, Donald Bulus, Labari Audu, Zainabu Dauda, and Dorcas Titus. Others are Jummai Garba, Felicia Wanzami, Ruth Thomas, Esther Oliver, Comfort Babangida, Yakubu Pama, Abaza Monday, and Christy Samuel.

According to the youth leader, the only injured person, Jibrin Dauda, was taken to the hospital for medical attention.