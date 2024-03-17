Civilian JTF Kills Renowned Bandit Leader In Katsina

The Katsina State Ministry of Internal Security says the Civilian JTF in the state on Friday night killed a renowned bandits leader, Kachalla Maude.

The civilian JTF under the support of security agents ambushed a terrorist group led by Kachalla Maude at Garin Rinji, a village in the western part of Batsari Local Government.

In a Sunday statement, the Katsina State Commissioner for Information and Culture Bala Zango said during the ambush, the JTF rained heavy fire on the terrorists, leading to the capture of the gang leader.

He said Maude and his group have been terrorizing the western part of Batsari Local Government Area of the state.

The commissioner said Maude before being killed, confessed to having led attacks on several communities along the Batsari/Danmusa axis, that resulted in the death of hundreds of innocent people.

He also confessed to having collected over N130m from victims’ families as ransom.