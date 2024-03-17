Customs Reopens Kamba Land Border In Kebbi

The Comptroller, Nigeria Customs Service, Kebbi State command, Iheanacho Ojike, has reopened Kamba land border in compliance with the directive of President Bola Tinubu on immediate reopening of land border with Niger Republic.

The Public Relations Officer of the Kebbi Customs, Mohammed Tajuddeen Salisu, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

Shortly after reopening the border, in the midst of district head of Kamba, Alhaji Mamuda Fana, stakeholders and other sister agencies, the CAC said Kamba is a strategic border with major share in Kebbi Revenue generation.

READ ALSO: NDLEA Arrests Hair Stylist, Dispatch Rider For Allegedly Selling Drug-Laced Chin-Chin To Students

He further stated that the border reopening was aimed at paving way for legitimate trade that would impact positively on nation building, not a permission for importation of prohibited items that would ransack the economy and compromise national security.

Going further, Ojike emphasised that officers and men of the Command are ever ready to facilitate legitimate trade and act within the ambit of the law to simplify trade across Kamba Border seamlessly as long as stakeholders import what is permitted by Customs extant laws, make proper declaration and pay appropriate duties to the Federal Government coffers.

He concluded by stressing that food grains are still prohibited for exportation out of the country, considering the scarcity of food in the country.

Responding, Mallam Fana commended the effort of the Federal Government and emphasised that it is a new wave of hope to his people who have interest in cross-border businesses, and even small-scale business owners domiciled in Kamba town, promising to caution his people on illegitimate trade.

In another development, The CAC paid a courtesy call visit to the Emir of Gwandu, Major General Muhammed Bashir Iliyasu (Rtd), to seek his blessings and cooperation as the royal father of the state, other sister agencies to gain their mutual cooperation and collaboration towards ensuring steady trade across borders, curb smuggling activities and provide security to the host communities.