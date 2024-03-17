Katsina Community Watch Corps Kill 200 Bandits In Two Weeks 

The Community Watch Corps, a local vigilantes group recruited by the Katsina State Government, has killed more than 200 bandits over the past two weeks.

They have also rescued dozens of people whom the bandits had held in captivity.

Commending the efforts of the civilian JTF, the Community Watch Corps, and security agents in the state, Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State, said it is encouraging how they are performing.

According to him, the Katsina State Government is winning the war on banditry.

He, therefore, urged them to put more effort into ending the scourge of banditry attacks in the state.

Radda further revealed that the government will support them in their onslaught against bandits in Katsina state.

The Katsina State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Nasiru Mu’azu said the civilian JTF and the Community Watch Corps under the support from security agents are making a lot of impact and scoring more successes in the fight against banditry in Katsina.