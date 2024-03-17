Resilient Man United Knock Liverpool Out Of FA Cup

Manchester United reached the semi-final of the FA Cup in dramatic fashion following an Ahmad Diallo late goal on Sunday to dump Liverpool out of the competition at Old Trafford.

The Ivorian winger was sent off for a second booking after taking his shirt off in celebration at the end of a chaotic 120 minutes that kept United’s chances of ending the season with silverware alive.

Twice Erik ten Hag’s men had to stage late comebacks to reach the last four.

Two goals in three minutes from Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah towards the end of the first half swung the game in Liverpool’s favour after Scott McTominay opened the scoring.

Antony’s first goal at Old Trafford for more than a year kept United alive to send the game into extra-time.

Once again Liverpool edged in front when Harvey Elliott’s deflected shot found the bottom corner.

But Marcus Rashford, who had missed a glorious chance to win the tie deep into injury time, made amends by drilling home to make it 3-3.

Diallo then scored just his second-ever United goal in added time of extra-time at the end of a breakneck counter-attack from a Liverpool corner, led by the impressive Alejandro Garnacho.