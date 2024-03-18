Again, Gunmen Abduct 87 In Kajuru Village, As CDS Arrives Kaduna

At least 87 people have been reportedly abducted by bandits who attacked the Kajuru station community in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The bandits were said to have looted some shops and houses located in the community.

The attack occurred on Sunday night, just a day after 14 people were kidnapped by bandits at Dogon Noma community also within Kajuru Local Government.

Police authorities in Kaduna State are yet to confirm the latest attack, however, the Chairman of Kajuru Local Government Area, Ibrahim Gajere told our correspondent that bandits invaded Kajuru station community at about 9: 00 pm on Sunday night, and took away many residents.

He lamented that the constant attacks on Kajuru have left many residents in fear and panic.

In recent times, Kajuru and Chikun Local Government Areas in Kaduna Central Senatorial District have come under heavy attacks, including the abduction of 287 students at Kuriga community in Chikun.

Following an upsurge in the kidnap cases, the Chief Of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa arrived at the state government house on Monday, to meet with Governor Uba Sani.

While speaking during the meeting which also had representatives of the Kuriga community in attendance, General Musa assured that the abducted students, and those who were recently kidnapped by bandits at Kajuru, would soon be rescued.

According to him, the military and other security agencies are working tirelessly to free the hostages

He vowed that all those behind the kidnappings and attacks in Kaduna and other states in the North West zone would soon be apprehended.

“We are here to show solidarity to this community so that you would know that whatever you are going through, we are also going through it. We assure you that God Almighty is on our side, and whatever we are going through is just temporal. And the problem is as a result of people who don’t want development for this country so that development would take place. We are working tirelessly to make sure that all those kidnapped will be safeguarded and brought out as quickly as possible,” he said.

While speaking earlier, Governor Sani said the state was getting support from both the army and police.

“We will ensure that we beef up security in Kuriga community. We are getting a lot of support from security agencies, from both police and army,” Governor Sani said during the meeting.