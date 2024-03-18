Senate Backs Tinubu’s Directive To Fish Out Killers Of Military Personnel

The Senate has thrown its weight behind the directive by the President and commander-in-chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, Bola Tinubu, to the military high command to fish out those behind the gruesome murder of military officers in Delta State, just as it described the act as the “perfidious height of barbaric and heinous crime”.

The position of the Senate was contained in a statement signed by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Publicity, Yemi Adaramodu, and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

“We consequently support The President, the commander-in-chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, President Tinubu’s charge to the security authorities to smoke out the undesirable outlaws, who put off the glowing lights of those promising officers and men, adding, May their souls rest in perfect peace,” the statement read.

“The Nigeria Armed Forces need our maximum cooperation, prayers, and support at this trying period in our nation, as they conduct operations all over the country to restore peace and stability in troubled locations,” it said.

“We salute the courage of the departed military men as they have paid the supreme price performing the ultimate act of service to the nation”.

He stated further that “the Senate leadership and all Distinguished Senators of the 10th Senate, condemn this attack and convey their deepest condolences to the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, the Nigerian Army, Officers and men of Operation Delta Safe as well as the families of all the personnel, who have lost their lives.”